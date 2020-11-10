Police cordon off government building in Yerevan

No gathering is observed at present outside the government building in Yerevan, however the police has cordoned off the building. The situation is calm at present. Security measures were tightened after dozens of protesters burst into government’s building at night, protesting against the Artsakh armistice deal on Nagorno Karabakh signed by Prime Minister Pashinyan.

The protesters broke the doors in the cabinets and the government halls. Police did not use force and tried to calm down protesters.

