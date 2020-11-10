Nine planes carrying Russia peacekeepers fly to Karabakh

First four planes, which carry out the transfer of Russian peacekeepers to carry out tasks at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, took off from Ulyanovsk Vostochny Airport, TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The personnel of the peacekeeping unit, vehicles, armored vehicles, and material means are on board the planes,” the respective statement also reads.

Later it became known about the flight of the five more such planes.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reminded that 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored vehicles, and 380 vehicles and special equipment will be transported to deploy Russian peacekeeping troops in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The transfer of these Russian peacekeeping units to the area of the implementation of their tasks is carried out in an agreed manner, the Russian MOD added.

https://news.am/eng/news/612447.html