France studying Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire, wants Armenia interests preserved | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. France’s presidency said today it was studying the parameters of a ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, but said any lasting agreement needed to take into consideration the interests of Armenia, reports Reuters.

In a statement, the Elysee also said Turkey should end its provocations in the region and refrain from doing anything that could compromise a future accord.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10.

Armen Press