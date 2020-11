France: Any lasting deal must take into account Armenia’s interests

Paris is studying the parameters of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and notes that any lasting agreement must take into account the interests of Armenia, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Elysee Palace.

According to the statement, Turkey must stop its provocations in the region and refrain from any actions that could jeopardize the future agreement.

