Father Hovhannes of Artsakh’s Dadivank Monastery bringing bells and cross to Armenia

Abbot of Dadivank Monastery, Father Hovhannes is preparing to bring the bells, cross and cross-stones of the Monastery to Armenia, as reported to Hraparak.am from Artsakh.

Father Hovhannes confirmed the news during a conversation with Hraparak.am and added that there is a need for trucks since there is a lot to bring to Armenia.

