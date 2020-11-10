Catholicos of All Armenians addresses the nation, calls for keeping calmness | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has addressed the nation.

In his address the Catholicos of All Armenians said “our behavior should never endanger the life of soldiers who continue their service courageously in the frontline”.

“There is a prayer in our hearts for our national wisdom and unity. With the understanding of the lessons of our centuries-old history and the necessity of protecting the national unity we are calling on to keep calmness and not to give in to unnecessary demonstrations of emotions which haunt us, to refrain from violence and disorders. The current crisis should get its solution by the joint efforts of the military-political forces of Armenia and Artsakh”, he said, adding that there should be solidarity and stability in order to be able to jointly find solutions.

“We are calling on the leaderships of Armenia and Artsakh to immediately present well-grounded and sufficient explanations to our people on the decisions made and their impact on our country’s future. We bow before the victorious spirit of our Homeland defenders”, His Holiness Garegin II said in his address.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

