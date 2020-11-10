Artsakh President calls on Armenia’s political forces to visit Stepanakert for discussions | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has applied to Armenia’s parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces proposing to visit Stepanakert for discussions, the President said in a statement on Facebook.

“The current complex political situation has automatically formed a new agenda in our reality. In order to discuss it with the main role-players of the Armenian political field and present the whole existing information I apply to Armenia’s parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to visit Stepanakert and hold discussions at the scene.

Tomorrow, on November 11, I am ready to host the executives of political parties represented in the Parliament of Armenia. Then, I am ready to continue the series of meetings also with the extra-parliamentary forces as envisaged”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

