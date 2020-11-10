Armenian President meets with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met today with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the statement signed by the Armenian Prime Minister, the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents on ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, as well as its provisions.

President Sarkissian said the settlement of the Karabakh conflict is a matter of pan-national significance and importance, and it’s natural that any decision, especially a signing of a document relating to it creates people’s sharp reaction and sometimes also opposition.

President Sarkissian highlighted the key mediation role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries and especially Russia in ceasing the military operations.

The meeting sides attached importance to the necessity of security and stable peace in the entire region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

