Armenia President meets with representatives of Heritage Party

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Chairperson of the Board of Heritage Party Narine Dilbaryan and Board member Andranik Grigoryan. The meeting was held as part of the President’s consultations with public figures and political parties.

The participants of the meeting particularly touched upon the trilateral document signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. They expressed concern over the current situation and, in this context, underscored the importance of unity and solidarity, as well as maintenance of domestic political stability.

