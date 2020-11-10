Armenia President meets with members of Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party

Within the scope of his political consultations with political parties, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today met with member of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) political party Armen Rustamyan and member of the Supreme Body of ARF-D Armenia Artsvik Minasyan, as reported on the official website of the President of Armenia.

The current situation created in the country, particularly the statement signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the provisions stated in the statement were touched upon during the meeting.

The representatives of the ARF-D considered the incumbent authorities mainly responsible for all this, expressed their concern over the current risks and shared their vision for getting out of the created situation.

The participants of the meeting emphasized the need for pan-national consensus over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is an issue of pan-national significance.

President Sarkissian underscored the importance of maintenance of stability, as well as social solidarity and national unity in the country.

