Armenia President meets with leader of Homeland Party

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a meeting with leader of Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan held as part of his political consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, the Staff of the President of Armenia reported.

The interlocutors particularly touched upon the latest developments of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, particularly the statement signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on complete cessation of fire and all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the events that took place following the signing of the statement.

President Sarkissian attached importance to the existence of an atmosphere of social solidarity and national accord.

The leader of the political party shared his evaluations and observation and stated that his political party has its vision for getting out of the created situation.

https://news.am/eng/news/612562.html