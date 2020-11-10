Armenia PM Chief of Staff: 6 citizens detained under case of massive disturbances at parliament and government

Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“In regard to the cases of public calls for massive disturbances, usurpation of power and forceful overthrow of the constitutional order and compelling the National Assembly and Government of the Armenia, six citizens have been detained on suspicion of committing crimes provided for by parts 1, 2 and 4 of Article 225, Article 301 and part 1 of Article 301.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

Two of the more active participants of the ‘operation’ for attack on Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan are among the detainees.

All the criminals will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had informed that two citizens have already been detained under the case of the attack on Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan. Last night, demonstrators surrounded Ararat Mirzoyan’s car, removed him from the car and beat him.

https://news.am/eng/news/612580.html