Armen Sarkissian meets with MPs of Bright Armenia opposition faction

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a meeting with representatives of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, including the faction’s secretary Gevorg Gorgisyan and MP Ani Samsonyan, as reported on the official website of the President of Armenia. The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the statement signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the situation created in Armenia.

The MPs gave their evaluations and shared their views and proposals.

The interlocutors underscored the special importance of national unity and solidarity, as well as the maintenance of domestic political stability in the current situation.

