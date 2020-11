Ararat Mirzoyan’s emergency surgery completed

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan’s emergency surgery has been completed, ruling My Step bloc lawmaker Rustam Bakoyan said in a statement.

“My friend, dear Ararat, stay strong,” he said. “Thank God your inquires are non-life threatening.”

Mirzoyan’s vehicle was blocked by many protesters angry about the Karabakh deal, who then pulled him out of the car and assaulted him.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1034456/