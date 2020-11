81 more Armenian soldiers killed repelling Azerbaijani attacks

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Ministry on Tuesday, November 10, released the names of 81 more Armenian servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani attacks on Monday.

Reservist Grigoryan Artyom Ashotik, born in 1975

Reservist Aghabekyan Mher Zarmo, born in 1972

Reservist Abrahamyan Armen Andranik, born in 1973

Poghosyan Hovhannes Gagik, born in 1992

Hayrapetyan Gor Levon, born in 1992

Kirakosyan Yerem Zaven, born in 1992

Lalayan Andranik Grisha, born in 1990

Barkhudaryan Armen Karen, born in 1989

Asryan David Artyusha, born in 1986

Reservist Brutyan Varuzhan Alexander, born in 1968

Grigoryan Aram Ernest, born in 2002

Reservist Ohanyan Hrachik Erik, born in 1994

Reservist Grigoryan Varuzhan Simon, born in 1979

Reservist Khachatryan Sukias Andanik, born in 1983

Reservist Nikoghosyan Janibek David, born in 1979

Reservist Safaryan Marat Armen, born in 1982

Reservist Hovhannisyan Gerasim Levosha, born in 1974

Reservist Abrahamyan Eduard Ilyich, born in 1967

Reservist Ayvazyan Vardan Ara, born in 1995

Hovhannisyan Mkhitar Grigor, born in 1982

Grigoryan Hovik Arsen, born in 1996

Gabrielyan Lernik Vladimir, born in 1990

Chobanyan Aren Avag, born in 2001

Asatryan Hovik Hovhannes, born in 2000

Reservist Davidyan Hovhannes Vladik, born in 1994

Shakaryan Gurgen Kamo, born in 1991

Melikyan Hayk Sargis, born in 2001

Soghomonyan Koryun Karlen, born in 1984

Hambardzumyan Hrayr Harutyun, born in 1999

Hakobyan Ruslan Karo, born in 1985

Vahanyan Suren Harutyun, born in 1994

Hakobyan Paruyr Grigory, born in 1990

Kakoyan Vladimir Ishkhan, born in 2001

Grigoryan Nver Haykaz, born in 2000

Arakelyan Andranik Gurgen, born in 2001

Arsenyan Nelson Vazgen, born in 1988

Khachatryan Artak Avetis, born in 1993

Stepanyan Hayk Hrachik, born in 1996

Apresyan Karen Armen, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Albert Ararat, born in 2001

Badoyan Arman Armen, born in 2002

Safaryan Marat Edik, born in 1995

Baghramyan Baris Arsen, born in 1998

Volunteer Harutyunyan Hakob Volodya, born in 1972

Yagubyan Sargis Slavik, born in 2001

Hovsepyan Narek Grigor, born in 1999

Shahinyan Armen Gegham, born in 2001

Shahinyan Ruben Gegham, born in 2001

Soghomonyan Vahan Khazhak, born in 2001

Sargsyan Yuri Hamazasp, born in 1995

Grigoryan Moris Hakob, born in 2001

Grigoryan Roman Vagif, born in 1982

Mikaelyan Valeri Armen, born in 1991

Reservist Gevorgyan Vardan Seyran, born in 1977

Volunteer Stepanyan Aristakes Hoktember, born in 1993

Reservist Grigoryan Andranik Grigor, born in 1989

Kotanjyan Edgar Vahagn, born in 2001

Gasparyan Pargev Suren, born in 2001

Aghababyan Edgar Ishkhan, born in 2002

Uzunyan David Bagrat, born in 2001

Sahakyan Hayk Harutyun, born in 2000

Aslanyan Vazgen Armen, born in 2001

Gevorgyan Gevorg Grigor, born in 2000

Ghambaryan Hovhannes Mkhitar, born in 2000

Gevorgyan Marat Arthur, born in 2000

Petrosyan Robert Artyom, born in 2001

Khachatryan Gevorg Rustam, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Sergey Artashes, born in 2001

Mikaelyan Erik Arsen, born in 2001

Antonyan Samvel David, born in 2000

Avagyan Emmanuel Arsen, born in 2000

Sargsyan Armenak Artak, born in 1998

Chagharyan Arman Artak, born in 1999

Mnatsakanyan Grigor Gurgen, born in 1995

Serobyan Karen Garegin, born in 1981

Khachatryan Hovhannes Arthur, born in 1991

Malkhasyan Artyom Melikset, born in 1982

Adyan Vahe Avetik, born in 2001

Manasyan Samvel Hamlet, born in 2001

Parsoyan Armen Artak, born in 2001

Volunteer Badikyan Vahagn Zhora, born in 1969

