17 Armenian political parties announce rally in Yerevan

The council of 17 Armenian political parties has made an announcement stating that the political parties are planning to hold a rally on November 11.

The announcement reads as follows:

“DEAR COMPATRIOTS,

Unfortunately, the most shameful page of our history was written yesterday. A conspiratorial agreement against the nation was signed behind the backs of the soldiers sacrificing their lives and defending the statehood on the military front and behind the backs of all us Armenians. At this moment in time, our collective unity and the exclusion of riots and provocations within the country are strictly necessary.

Tomorrow, on November 11 at 1 p.m. we are holding a rally at Liberty Square where we will present the way out of the situation that has been created.”

