Russian peacekeepers to be deployed in Nagorno Karabakh – Putin – Public Radio of Armenia

Russian peacekeepers to be deployed in Nagorno Karabakh – Putin

A peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation will be deployed along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with the Republic of Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement.

He said the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will stop at their positions.

The statement comes after Armenia’s Prime Minister, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan signed a deal to end the war in Nagorno Karabakh.

Vladimir Putin said “internally displaced persons and refugees will return to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding areas under the control of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.”

Exchange of prisoners of war, other detained persons and bodies of the dead will be carried out.

“All economic and transport links of the region shall be unblocked. Control over transport communications will be carried out with the assistance of the authorities of the Russian Border Service,” the Russian President said.

“We proceed from the premise that the agreements reached will create the necessary conditions for a long-term and full-format settlement of the crisis around Nagorno-Karabakh on a just basis and in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples,” Putin said.

