Russian helicopter Mi-24 downed over Armenia near border with Azerbaijan

2020-11-09

Two crew members are killed, according to the top brass

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two and injuring one, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS

