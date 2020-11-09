Russian helicopter Mi-24 downed over Armenia near border with Azerbaijan

Two crew members are killed, according to the top brass
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two and injuring one, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
