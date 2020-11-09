Putin:swap of prisoners of war and bodies will be carried out in Karabakh

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 10. /TASS/. The Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement stipulates an exchange of prisoners of war and bodies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“A swap of prisoners of war and other detained persons and bodies is underway,” the Russian leader said, speaking about a joint statement he had signed with the Azerbaijani president and the Armenian prime minister.

Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on unblocking all economic and transport ties in Nagorno-Karabakh, Putin said.

“All economic and transport ties of the region will be unblocked,” Putin said, speaking about the agreement. “Control over transport services will be ensured also with the assistance of the Border Service [of the Federal Security Service] of Russia.”.

TASS