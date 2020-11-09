Protesters in Yerevan break into government building

YEREVAN, November 10. /TASS/. The citizens of Yerevan, protesting against the decision on ending the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, have broken a cordon, bursting into the Armenian government’s building, a TASS correspondent reported.

The aggressive protesters are breaking the doors in the cabinets.

After Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared a ceasefire agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh, hundreds of people started gathering on Republic Square in downtown Yerevan, where the government’s building is located.

Police did not use force and tried to calm down protesters. Some protesters are calling for heading towards a government residence where Pashinyan could be now.

TASS