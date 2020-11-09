Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora urges Russian-Armenians not to give in to provocations | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is trying to make provocative actions in third countries, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia said, urging Armenians living in Russia to be vigilant and not to give in to provocations.

“Dear compatriots living in Russia, Azerbaijan is again trying to make provocative actions in third countries, provoking inter-ethnic clashes and disorders. At this period we ask you to be cautious, vigilant, not to give in to provocations, cooperate with the local law enforcement agencies. Now our every glance, effort and potential should be directed exclusively to Armenia and Artsakh”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

