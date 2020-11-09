Leaders of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan have signed a statement on ending the war – Public Radio of Armenia

The Prime Minister of Armenia, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan have signed a statement on ending the war from 01:00, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed on Facebook.

The Prime Minister wrote:

Dear compatriots, sisters and brothers. I have made a very, very difficult decision for myself and for all of us.

I have signed a statement with the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on ending the Karabakh war at 01:00. The text of the statement that has already been published is unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people.

I made that decision as a result of an in-depth analysis of the military situation and the assessment of the people who know the situation best. Also based on the belief that this is the best possible solution to the current situation. I will give a detailed message about all this in the coming days.

This is not a victory, but there is no defeat until you recognize yourself as a loser. We will never recognize ourselves as losers and this should be the beginning of our era of national unification and rebirth.

We need to analyze the years of our independence in order to plan our future and not repeat the mistakes of the past.

I kneel before all our martyrs. I bow to all our soldiers, officers, generals, volunteers who have defended and are defending the homeland with their lives. They selflessly saved the Armenians of Artsakh.

We fought to the end. And we will win. Artsakh is standing.

Long Live Armenia! Long Live Artsakh!

