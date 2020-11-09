Fierce fighting at Shushi-Karin Tak section, Azeri forces retreat

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army fought defensive battles overnight November 8-9 in the south-eastern, southern and south-western fronts. The Defense Army said fierce fighting took place in the Shushi-Karin Tak section against Azerbaijani forces, who suffered major losses and retreated.

The Defense Army said its troops took more favorable defensive lines.

In the abovementioned period the Azeri forces lost 1 tank, 4 vehicles and 8 drones.

“As a result of the operations taking place in the south-eastern section the army units also seized 1 more Azeri tank and artillery equipment. During the entire period of combat actions the Azeri forces continued to simultaneously fire air and missile-artillery strikes at the peaceful settlements of Artsakh. In the morning the Azerbaijani forces resumed their offensive attempts in all main directions of the frontline. The tactical situation is under the control of the Defense Army units.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1034362/