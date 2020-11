Clashes for Shushi continue – PM Pashinyan | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Clashes for Shushi continue, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The PM’s post comes after public discussions that the Armenian forces have lost control of Shushi, Artsakh’s cultural capital.

Armen Press