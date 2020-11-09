Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Head of Office test positive for COVID-19

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zarehi Sinanyan and Head of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Sara Anjargolian weren’t able to come to the parliament today since they are infected with the coronavirus. This is what Deputy Chief of Staff of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Yerem Simonyan said during today’s joint session of the Standing Committees on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs and on Health Care and Social Affairs of the National Assembly.

In spite of this, Chair of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport Mkhitar Hayrapetyan expressed discontent with this. He said it was necessary to let the parliament know about this a day before the session and voiced hope that this wouldn’t happen again.

