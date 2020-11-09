Aivazovsky’s bust unveiled near Simferopol airport

A bust of prominent Russian-Armenian seascape artist Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky has been erected at the square in front of the passenger terminal of the Simferopol International Airport named after him, RIA Novosti reported on Monday.

The executive director of the airport, Yevgeny Plaskin, said that today a monument dedicated to a great man, Hovhannes Aivazovsky, was unveiled.

“You know, the airport terminal was built upon the idea of the sea wave. This is a great responsibility for us,” he said at the inauguration of the bust.

Aivazovsky was born in 1817 to a poor Armenian family in the city of Theodosia in the Crimea (Russian Empire). His father was a modest Armenian trader, while his mother was a traditional homemaker.

Following his education at the Imperial Academy of Arts, Aivazovsky traveled to Europe and lived briefly in Italy in the early 1840s. He then returned to Russia and was appointed the main painter of the Russian Navy. Aivazovsky had close ties with the military and political elite of the Russian Empire and often attended military maneuvers. He was sponsored by the state and was well-regarded during his lifetime. The saying “worthy of Aivazovsky’s brush”, popularized by Anton Chekhov, was used in Russia for “describing something ineffably lovely.”

One of the most prominent artists of his time, Aivazovsky was also popular outside Russia. He held numerous solo exhibitions in Europe and the United States. During his almost 60-year career, he created around 6,000 paintings, making him one of the most prolific artists of his time.

The vast majority of his works are seascapes, but he often depicted battle scenes, Armenian themes, and portraiture. Most of Aivazovsky’s works are kept in Russian, Ukrainian and Armenian museums as well as private collections.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/09/Aivazovsky-bust/2397517?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=0528f91ae1c14a6af87f352df27eabe55241d8c5-1604929230-0-AXadp6LWuAlsq3eEfxAtTmC1aiJ14c6dI3n8Iv6ago7xUbaAS6TI4Q2e0EqgblZk99TGFnlmAajz8OgpZfE2SO3t6zzy9N-UeZ_nsGG8J7RW1Cd-WvN0pZF8z7rDpaYbpf1BrjH23bdIDyTfM6uKDx0smaL9XFYyHa_czcU1ZHmg0waRRXZ6wi0-7jDTSdaxublLPsI2JSZM2xPn0F7TnkBxNDBRWiEw59N62LuUaR28r5-hgG90QJjLYMG3VGZ8iA5qImmHATRsgZR5tCUUG4eGVbT4de-WG1n7MX4DQgdrx3ToIgN4inWjAcJy7IB_3R4GCHGctBPZ1EHYgp950HM