AFP decides not to publish interview with Azerbaijani ambassador to France

France’s largest news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) decided not to publish an interview with Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev, which prompted angry reaction from the Azeri diplomat, Ermenihaber reported on Monday.

“Shame on AFP and its correspondent Didier Lauras, who refused to publish my interview,” Mustafayev said in a tweet. “Shame on Le Figaro and all the other media outlets that refused to give us the floor and publish our articles.”

Mustafayev also shared an e-mail of the AFP correspondent, who explained that they decided not to publish the interview due to its content.

The letter stated that the allegations made by the ambassador did not correspond to reality.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/09/AFP-Azerbaijani-ambassador/2397450