(Video) Tchilingirian: Why Karabakh Armenians are entitled to freedom?

Press Release- The continuing crisis in the Caucasus was the subject of St. Andrews University’s prestigious Lafayette Club Lecture Series. Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian of Oxford University was invited to speak on the “Crisis in the Caucasus: Nagorno-Karabakh” on November 6th, 2020.

Dr. Tchilingirian, who is a scholar of the conflicts in the Caucasus, explained as to how over the decades Karabakh Armenians have made a case for their freedom, focusing on the political and legal processes, especially in the final years of the Soviet Union. He spoke about the war in the early 1990s and its consequences, as well as the current war that started on 27 September.

At the conclusion of the lecture, Dr. Tchilingirian left the audience with a question to contemplate: “Is the enormous cost in human lives worth paying for a conflict that everyone—especially the international community—knows that ultimately has to be resolved by a peaceful agreement?”

The Lafayette Club brings together students and young people with leaders from around the world to discuss current issues and themes around the globe. The club is named after the 19-year-old Marquis de Lafayette, who sailed from his native France to fight in America for the principles of liberty and democracy.

The video of the lecture is at this link: