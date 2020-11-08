SDHP Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden

The Social Democratic Hunchakian Party‘s (SDHP) Western US Executive Committee, has sent the following congratulatory letter to President-elect Joe Biden:

Dear President-elect Joe Biden,

We congratulate you on your victory in the US presidential elections. This is a victory for the American people and the democratic institutions and principles of the country.

We are confident that with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris by your side, you will be able to overcome the health, economic, and social challenges facing the nation.

As American-Armenians, we are encouraged by your warm relationship with the Republic of Armenia, and your recent statements regarding the need to take more effective steps in response to the conflict in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

We believe that after taking office, you will use American influence and international relations to stop the war ignited by Azerbaijan and Turkey against the people of Artsakh and to halt the ongoing humanitarian disaster.

We wish you success in your difficult mission.

SDHP Western America Governing Body

November 7, 2020

https://massispost.com/2020/11/sdhp-congratulates-president-elect-joe-biden/