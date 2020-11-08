Police of Russia’s St. Petersburg are ordered to more actively punish Azerbaijan citizens who violate migration laws

In St. Petersburg, Russia, police officers were ordered to more actively punish Azerbaijani citizens who violate migration laws, reported the Telegram channel of Mash Na Moyka.

“The leadership of the MVD [(Ministry of Internal Affairs)] took the situation under control and requires that the cases of violators be sent to the courts, they should be isolated in the temporary detention center for migrants, and promptly sent back to their homeland.

In addition, those waving the flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey or Armenia from cars shall be immediately detained and taken to the department,” the statement reads.

