Mkhitaryan scores hat-trick, dedicates the victory to Armenians

Armenian national team captain and AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan bagged the first hat-trick of his career, giving Roma the 3-1 win away to Genoa in the Series A match on Sunday.

The Armenian player put Roma ahead in the first half just before the break. Marko Pjaca pulled a goal back for Genoa five minutes after the break but Mkhitaryan added two more in the final 25 minutes. The Armenian extended Roma’s unbeaten run to six games, as it moved into third place, one point ahead of fourth-placed Juventus.

After the match, Mkhitaryan wrote on Facebook that he dedicates hat-trick to his nation and Roma club.

“For my Nation! Fo my Roma!” Mkhitaryan wrote.

