Legendary Liberator of Shushi Seyran Ohanyan During These Days Has Become Legendary Defender of Shushi

Artsakh hero, legendary commander Seyran Ohanyan who liberated Shushi, during these days has become a legend defending Shushi, MOD representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a briefing today, Aysor.am reports.

“I believe, and I am convinced that under his commandership we will bring to end the work of his fellow servicemen with honor. The information that he is wounded is false. Nothing like it happened. Today he stands by the side of the troops and fights,” MOD representative said.

