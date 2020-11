Karabakh President: I greeted one of hardest dawns of my life at Stepanakert’s Renaissance Square

I greeted one of the hardest dawns of my life at Renaissance Square of [the capital] Stepanakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning.

“We stand with the defenders of our Homeland until the end. The life-and-death struggle continues,” Haroutyunyan added.

