Karabakh citizens who temporarily moved to Armenia to get financial assistance

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) government’s operative headquarters in Armenia provided details on the key issues discussed during the meeting between Artsakh Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs Mikayel Virabyan, and Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Smbat Saiyan, the Artsakh Information Center informed on Facebook.

Accordingly, state benefits and pensions shall be provided in the coming days.

And in the near future, financial assistance shall be provided to Artsakh citizens who have temporarily moved to Armenia.

https://news.am/eng/news/612170.html