Catholicos Aram I: Artsakh’s Shushi is ours and shall remain ours

Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) Shushi town, which is mixed with the prayers of the Armenian Church and is fermented with in the blood of our heroic children, is ours and shall remain ours at the cost of every sacrifice. Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia on Sunday evening wrote about this on Facebook.

