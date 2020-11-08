Artsakh ombudsman prepares 3rd report on Azerbaijan atrocities against Armenian servicemen, POWs

The staff of the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Artak Beglaryan, has prepared the third classified report on the cases of inhuman treatment of the prisoners of war and dead bodies of Armenian servicemen by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The report is sent to relevant international organizations, diplomatic missions, and human rights organizations, the Artsakh ombudsman informed on Facebook.

The third report presents the facts, collected by the staff of the Human Rights Ombudsmen of Artsakh and Armenia from October 26 to November 3, on the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenian prisoners of war and dead bodies of Armenian soldiers.

The Human Rights Ombudsman stresses that although the previous two reports provided sufficient evidence of Azerbaijani atrocities, the international community did not condemn and respond appropriately. The impunity and the international community’s inability to prevent war crimes is fertile ground for the Azerbaijani side to continue its atrocities against the civilian population of Artsakh, prisoners of war, and dead bodies of Armenian servicemen.

The Human Rights Defender once again calls on the international community to respond adequately to such cases in accordance with its obligations, to prevent further possible atrocities.

https://news.am/eng/news/612194.html