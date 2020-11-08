Artsakh emergency service: Night was restless and tense especially in Stepanakert

The night was restless and tense, especially in Stepanakert; the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital was shelled on a regular basis by the Azerbaijani armed forces, reported the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations.

“Eight long-range-missile strikes were carried out toward the apartment buildings, residential districts, public facilities, and other civilian infrastructures of the city.

According to preliminary data, no one was affected.

Relative calm has been maintained in other settlements, the Service added.

