Armen Abazyan appointed Director of Armenia’s National Security Service – Public Radio of Armenia

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree, appointing Armen Abazyan Director of the National Security Service.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

Earlier the President relieved acting head of the National Security Service Mikael Hambartsumyan from the post.

