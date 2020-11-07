Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Karabakh

ANKARA, November 7. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu held phone talks on Saturday, a source with the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

“Our minister held talks with Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov. They discussed Nagorno-Karabakh,” the source said.

In the meantime, the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks by phone earlier in the day. The Kremlin press office said that Putin informed Erdogan about his telephone conversations with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, aimed at seeking solutions to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

TASS