Pro-Armenian Adam Schiff wins re-election to US Congress

Adam Schiff won the US elections in California and was re-elected a member of the US Congress, 1lurer.am reported on Saturday.

Gaining 74% of the vote, Schiff won a landslide victory over his Republican rival.

Adam Schiff is one of the congressmen engaged in Armenian lobbying.

