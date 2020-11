Italy’s Nogaredo recognizes independence of Artsakh

Another comune in Italy’s Province of Trento, Nogaredo, has recognized the independence of the Artsakh Republic, the Armenian Embassy in Italy said on Facebook on Saturday.

“Thank you for the solidarity and the protection of universal values,” the embassy said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/07/Nogaredo-Artsakh/2396449