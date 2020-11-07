French MPs call on Macron to recognize Artsakh’s right to self-determination

Forty members of the French parliament sent a letter to President Emmanuel Macron urging him to abandon his neutral position on the Karabakh conflict, French parliamentarian, head of the France-Artsakh friendly group Guy Teissier tweeted.

Introducing the military actions that began on September 27 in the foreword, the French parliamentarian noted that France, like the whole of Europe, should not be satisfied with the cold cowardice that it has shown so far, despite the fact that French diplomacy spares no effort within the OSCE Minsk Group.

By the way, other countries of the region contributed to making this neutrality impossible, the politician said, referring to Turkey.

