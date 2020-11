Armenians of Damascus donate $25 thousand to Hayastan All Armenian Fund – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenians of Damascus donate $25 thousand to Hayastan All Armenian Fund

Armenians of Damascus have donated $25 thousand to Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

“The Armenians of Damascus, despite the difficult situation in Syria, have donated $25,000 to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s “We Are Our Borders” nationwide fundraiser,” the Find’s Executive Director Haykak Arsahamyan said in a Facebook post.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu