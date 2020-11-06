Wake up or you’ll have Turks at the gates of Vienna: Artsakh President pens article for French La Libre – Public Radio of Armenia

The civilized world remains indifferent, our appeals remain unanswered, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan says in an article published by French La Libre and shared by the European Armenian Federation for Justice And Democracy (EAFJD).

“The first danger is not Iran but Turkey, which is unfortunately supported by Europe and the United States. Wake up because otherwise, you will still have them at the gates of Vienna,” the President says.

