Exposing Azerbaijani lies: Shushi or not Shushi? – Public Radio of Armenia

Exposing Azerbaijani lies: Shushi or not Shushi?

The Armenian Information Checking Center has exposed another failure of Azerbaijani propaganda.

A video shared across a number of accounts on Telegram shows Azerbaijani flag flying on a mosque. It is presented as evidence of the invasion of Shushi by the Azerbaijani army.

To make sure that we are dealing with another forgery, it is enough to just compare the building in it with the Gyovhar Agha Mosque in Shushi.

As can be seen from the photo, the Shushi mosque has a completely different architectural look.

