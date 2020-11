Artsakh President meets with parliament factions (PHOTOS)

I met with the factions of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly to discuss the situation on the ground and issues on the possible consequent political decisions. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Friday wrote this on Facebook.

“Under the current circumstances the concerted and harmonious work of all the public institutions is imperative for the sacred mission of defending the Homeland,” Haroutyunyan added.

https://news.am/eng/news/611869.html