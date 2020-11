Artsakh Ombudsman conveys message from residence of 3 residents killed after Azerbaijan shelling

Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan has conveyed the following message from one of the residential districts of Stepanakert where an old woman and her two grandchildren were killed after Azerbaijani shelling today:

“Azerbaijan and Turkey continue to commit war crimes, targeting the peaceful population of Artsakh.”

https://news.am/eng/news/611899.html