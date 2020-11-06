3 civilians killed in intense overnight Azeri bombardment of Shushi and Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The peaceful settlements in Artsakh were again under heavy Azeri bombardment overnight November 5-6, leading to victims among the civilian population, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

“The Azerbaijani-Turkish forces opened intense gunfire at the town of Shushi and the city of Stepanakert during the entire night. Several residential homes in Shushi were set ablaze as a result of the bombardment, and destructions occurred in the capital city as well. The rescue squads of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations are working at the scenes. According to preliminary information three civilians were killed in the bombardments. Other details are being clarified.”

The total death toll among the civilian population of Artsakh since September 27 reached at least 53.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1034094/