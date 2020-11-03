UEFA investigates Azeri Qarabag ‘hate’ post targeting Armenians

UEFA has launched an investigation amid calls for sanctions against Azerbaijani club Qarabag after one of its staff apparently posted a hate message targeting Armenians, AFP reported on Monday, citing European football’s governing body.

“An Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed today to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the statements made on social media by a Qarabag FK official,” UEFA said.

“Information in regards to this investigation will be made available in due course.”

At the weekend the Armenian Football Federation (FFA) complained about a post on social media by “Nurlan Ibrahimov, a PR and media manager of Qarabag FK…calling to kill all the Armenians, old and young, without distinction”.

The FFA added that he also justified the fact of Armenian Genocide committed by Turkey. Ibrahimov later deleted his post, but hundreds of users managed to see and save it.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/03/UEFA-Qarabag-hate-post/2393552?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=98879955c5bb98b27f56faff75bcc36add2d8f0f-1604389295-0-AacOSDj-csrx-V59scW082C4wt6CYfUNHhLQUN38ot_NmPDzZqGHQ2-vzqM1a-t_Gm34l5RBPZoazNhrXZMfbn4xzjrfYpC8sOE8tPmj_lcFUasLBLSMweU-CxjrdncS-_5tp4C1DZlKGt7Sjl_87rxchJ6ef1DKGjuFdEbnoalTkP9RxKkcFFf0QZLuLL_9emy3jJiT55leLr4xOdDgvkq50d60pD-poTBWcbIMmiCDtbNibqe0PI5VP4EyO1XGbh-rDzrsA4kyujpKmgEnAdMzzSbcJs9pO9pc0pGQUSpaQ0VjfavmghrYOigZl0p_CIv-ENfc0fOb4QWlrwRysWw