‘Together we will defend our democratic values’ – Austrian Chancellor replies to Armenian PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz thanked Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the words of solidarity and support.

The Austrian Chancellor replied to PM Pashinyan’s post on Twitter, stating: “Thank you very much for your kind words of solidarity and support! This means a lot to us in these difficult times. Austria will not be intimitated by such horrific acts of terror. Together we will defend our open societies and democratic values”.

In Vienna on Monday night, shooting occurred in six locations, including a site near a synagogue. Three people were killed, 15 were wounded, including one police officer. One of the shooters was shot and killed by police. As the police reported, the shooting was initiated by several well-armed men, reports TASS. Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz viewed the attack as a terrorist act. Residents were recommended to avoid public places. A large-scale special operation on search and apprehension of perpetrators is underway in the city.

Earlier today Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Twitter: “Our prayers are with the people of Austria. Nagorno Karabakh has been fighting against the Azerbaijani-Turkish terrorist tandem for over a month now. I share the grief of the people of Austria, wish patience to the families of the victims, and a speedy recovery to those wounded”.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1033738/